Controversial On Air Personality(OAP), Daddy Freeze, has come hard on Bishop David Oyedepo for saying that the February 23rd presidential and National Assembly elections, were marred with widespread rigging.

Speaking through his Instagram page he asked if Bishop hears from one god and the Redeem Christian Church Of God hear from another church citing that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was at Redeem testifying that God did it.

He said: