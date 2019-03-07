Sports, Trending

One Of The Biggest Reasons I Didn’t Leave Las Vegas Without The Belt – Kamaru Usman

US-based Nigerian boxer, Kamaru Usman, has revealed why he made sure he won the Ultimate Fighting Champion(UFC) Welterweight belt on Saturday. Speaking via his Twitter handle, he shared that he won the belt for his daughter.

He then went on to share a photo of his daughter sleeping with the belt and said ”that is one of the biggest reasons I wasn’t leaving Las Vegas without that belt.

What he said:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

How Nigerians have reacted to PDP’s Gbenga Daniels endorsing APC’s Dapo Abiodun

”If PDP Loses On Saturday, Then The Election Is Not Free And Fair” – See His Reasons

Iyabo Ojo Fires Back At Mercy Aigbe For Saying She Is Short

Hot!!! Why Atiku think wants Nigerians to vote PDP on Saturday is a must read

Just In: Lagos State Government Makes Clarification On ”Public Holiday” Tomorrow

PDP squandered $592 billion – Shehu Sani

”Forget The Pictures, All Is Packaging” – Popular Nollywood Actress, Cries Out

Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Shares Why She Dumped PDP For APC

Breaking News! Victory for Dapo Abiodun in Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *