One Of The Biggest Reasons I Didn’t Leave Las Vegas Without The Belt – Kamaru Usman

US-based Nigerian boxer, Kamaru Usman, has revealed why he made sure he won the Ultimate Fighting Champion(UFC) Welterweight belt on Saturday. Speaking via his Twitter handle, he shared that he won the belt for his daughter.

He then went on to share a photo of his daughter sleeping with the belt and said ”that is one of the biggest reasons I wasn’t leaving Las Vegas without that belt.

What he said:

This was one of the biggest reasons I wasn’t leaving Las Vegas without that belt 🥰🤗🙏🏾 @ufc pic.twitter.com/4VxaZAcXDJ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 7, 2019

