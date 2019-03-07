One reason people will keep coming to you for business – Simi

Nigerian singer Similar has said that integrity is an indispensable part of doing business because that is what will keep customers loyal.

The singer shared her thought via her personal twitter handle on Thursday – Simi, who recently married her husband and colleague, Adekunle Gold, in a private ceremony in Lagos said that no matter how great your work in business is, you’d lose customers if you lack integrity.

The ‘joromi’ singer also said that customers will prefer a business person that has integrity and would keep going back to them, even when they have people who can do a better job.

Her words: Some people actually do great work in their business, but be losing customers cos of lack of integrity. It’s not enough to be good at your what u do. People will be loyal to you cos they know they can trust you, even if they can get someone to do a better job.