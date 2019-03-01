Oshiomhole to Saraki: This Game Is For Those Who Are Humble

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole says Senate President Bukola Saraki’s loss shows that he has been buried politically.

Oshiomhole spoke with state house correspondents at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

Although the national chairman did not mention any name, it was clear he was referring to the Senate president.

Saraki, who represents Kwara central senatorial district under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oloriegbe polled 123,808 votes to defeat the incumbent senator who secured 68,994 votes in the election.

Oshiomhole said although the ruling party had plans to impeach Saraki, the people decided they would rather “bury him.”