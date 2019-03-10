Parenthood is the scariest – Yvonne Jegede releases more beautiful maternity photos

Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede has released more beautiful images from her maternity shoot.

The mom of one penned a parenting post alongside admitting that parenthood can be a bit hard and is very scary.

In her words;

‘Parenthood is the scariest “hood” I have ever been in. You don’t decide how much and how deeply to love, you respond to the beloved, and give with joy exactly as much as they want. It is about real love. It is about caring and celebrating the wondrous joy of nurturing a new life and I have been blessed to experience this.

With joy in my heart I say to all the beautiful women out there, if you wish for this, may this year 2019 not pass you by. AMEN ??

See more photos below;