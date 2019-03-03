PDP Governorship aspirant dumps party in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State suffered a mass defection as former governorship aspirant, Mohammed Sani Sindi dumped the party with a host of others.

With March 9, 2019, fast approaching, the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State received a massive boost in the aim to retain control of Kaduna State, while the Peoples Democratic Party are reeling from the loss.

Mohammed Sani Sidi, one of the prominent governorship aspirants of the PDP resigned from the party alongside his teeming supporters.

The mass defection from the PDP was revealed by Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, a close associate of Sani Sidi.

Other stakeholders who dumped the party include: Peter Adada, former Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rabiu Bako, former Council Chairman of Kaduna LGA and Commissioner of Information,

Maiyaki also listed Kabiru Ballah, former State Secretary, PDP, Sani Shahada, former Member, KSHA, Nasiru Aliyu Damau, former Council Chairman of Kubau LGA and Commissioner of LGA, Aliyu Saleh Ramin Kura, former Council Chairman of Lere LGA, Magaji Sadiq Hunkuyi, former Council Chairman of Kudan LGA , among those who have joined the defection train.

Others are Ashiru K. Bomo, former State Chairman AD and State Officer PDP, Sani Rabiu Bako, former House of Representative aspirants, Joe Machu, and Alhaji Adamu Kagarko, former Permanent Secretary, KDSG, Abdulaziz Makama, former Council Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Bala Ahmed, former Deputy Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Umar Farouq Kafanchan, former SSA, Political and Chieftaincy, Barnabas Samuel, former SA, Community Mobilization, Shehu Tafarki, former Party Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Rufai Mustapha Ango (Maradona).