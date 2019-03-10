Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

PDP has never honestly won any election in Kaduna since 1999 – El Rufai

Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as being the chief proponents of fake news in the country.

The governor said this in Saturday night just as the Independently National Electoral Commission, INEC was still. collating results for governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

According to El-Rufai, who is reportedly already coasting victory, the PDP has never legitimately won elections in the state since 1999 and what they did for 16 years is to obstruct electoral processes.

He wrote: PDP and Fake News are Siamese Twins – perverting election officials is what PDP did for 16 years….the Party has never honestly won any election in Kaduna since 1999. It is now impossible to rig and steal mandates. Wait for INEC to declare the results! Clowns!!

You may also like

RiversDecides: Wike trailing in Governorship race

“Live within your means” Buhari should first start by practising what he preaches

“Igbo, we do not trust you again” Mrs Tinubu spoke for herself, husband and APC

“Unspeakable Joy”, Dapo Abiodun says as he trashes Amosun candidate at the polls

KanoDecides: Resounding Victory for APC in Kano

Heartbreaking story of a Nigerian man whose soulmate got pregnant for his childhood friend

“More toilet to your elbow” Nigerians troll Desmond Elliot over winning reelection

KwaraDecides:’O to ge’ closing in on landslide victory

See Tiwa Savage’s response to Twitter user who chose food over her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *