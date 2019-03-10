PDP has never honestly won any election in Kaduna since 1999 – El Rufai

Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as being the chief proponents of fake news in the country.

The governor said this in Saturday night just as the Independently National Electoral Commission, INEC was still. collating results for governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

According to El-Rufai, who is reportedly already coasting victory, the PDP has never legitimately won elections in the state since 1999 and what they did for 16 years is to obstruct electoral processes.

He wrote: PDP and Fake News are Siamese Twins – perverting election officials is what PDP did for 16 years….the Party has never honestly won any election in Kaduna since 1999. It is now impossible to rig and steal mandates. Wait for INEC to declare the results! Clowns!!