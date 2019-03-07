Politics, Trending

PDP Has Questions To Answer As Regards $16 Billion – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari led administration have accused the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) of looting the national treasury during their 16 years rule of the country. Speaking on behalf of Buhari through his Twitter handle, the Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, shared that PDP is yet to explain how $16 billion was spent on power.

He added that the current administration did not see what was done with the money as there are no good roads, rail, and power.

His tweet:

