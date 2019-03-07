PDP squandered $592 billion – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has joined President Muhammad Buhari in demanding for an explanation on how the Peoples Democratic Party wasted national wealth for 16years.

Senator Sani took to social media to express his view. Read below;

I support the President’s demand that the PDP should explain how they squandered $592 Billion. I advise the opposition party to recall all its past and present members (1999 to 2015), to prepare and present to Mr. President and the nation a full report of such a monumental waste.

Informationng earlier reported that President Buhari demanded that the Peoples Democratic Party should explain to Nigerians how they used the national resources between 1999-2015.