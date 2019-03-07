Local News, Politics, Trending

PDP squandered $592 billion – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has joined President Muhammad Buhari in demanding for an explanation on how the Peoples Democratic Party wasted national wealth for 16years.

Senator Sani took to social media to express his view. Read below;

I support the President’s demand that the PDP should explain how they squandered $592 Billion. I advise the opposition party to recall all its past and present members (1999 to 2015), to prepare and present to Mr. President and the nation a full report of such a monumental waste.

Informationng earlier reported that President Buhari demanded that the Peoples Democratic Party should explain to Nigerians how they used the national resources between 1999-2015.

Tags

buharipdpShehu Sani

You may also like

How Nigerians have reacted to PDP’s Gbenga Daniels endorsing APC’s Dapo Abiodun

”If PDP Loses On Saturday, Then The Election Is Not Free And Fair” – See His Reasons

Iyabo Ojo Fires Back At Mercy Aigbe For Saying She Is Short

Hot!!! Why Atiku think wants Nigerians to vote PDP on Saturday is a must read

Just In: Lagos State Government Makes Clarification On ”Public Holiday” Tomorrow

”Forget The Pictures, All Is Packaging” – Popular Nollywood Actress, Cries Out

Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Shares Why She Dumped PDP For APC

Breaking News! Victory for Dapo Abiodun in Court

Actresses Now Steal Pants On Movie Location For Evil Money And Fame – Nollywood Actor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *