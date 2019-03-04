PDP suffers Great Loss in Kwara, 2500 members Defect

Few days left to the Governorship elections 2500 members have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ilorin West and Asa local government of Kwara.

A former member of the State House of Assembly and a dedicated soldier of the ABS (Abubakar Bukola Saraki) squad, Mr Bamidele Aluko led the defection yesterday Sunday at Taiwo-Isale Area of Ilorin.

2000 members defected from the Ilorin West Local Government while 500 members defected from the Asa Local Government.

The defected members were received by chieftains of APC, Alhaji Kunle Suleiman and Mr Olawoyin Magaji. Mr Aluko that led the defection was the chairman of the Kwara United Football Club and the PDP leader in Badari Ward of Ilorin West,one of the most populated local government area of Kwara State.

Reports came that last Tuesday over 500 PDP members from Osin Wara, Osin Egbejila ward and others declared allegiance to the APC in Surulere.

In Response Mr Aluko said the outcome of the National Assembly elections was the clearest manifestation that Kwarans had decided to reject and retire Sen. Bukola Saraki for reasons of bad governance, oppression and non-inclusive leadership.