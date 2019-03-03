Entertainment

Peruzzi’s reply to a fan who gave him a ‘special gift’ will leave you in stitches

Its known how talented fans sketch or paint the portraits of their favourite entertainers as appreciation of their work.

We recently saw how Nigerian artiste got globally recognized for a pencil sketch he did for American comedian Kelvin Hart.

Well, DMW musician, Peruzzi just got his, only difference is that the artiste isn’t really an artiste but a joker.

The fan had written via Twitter that he/she just “did a biro sketch of the artist, whose songs I listen to EVERYDAY,” asking people to retweet until Peruzzi sees it .

This is a gift from me to him. I’m loooooooosingggggggg control 🎵, the fan wrote.

See tweet and Peruzzi’s response

