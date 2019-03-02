PHOTOS: Yoruba’s Protest Against Igbo’s In Lagos

See Hilarious Replies On Twitter:

Lagos that can't withstand ordinary 2weeks xmas holiday by Igbos, their economy will just pack up. Abegi they should stop pretending or making useless noise. Lagos can survive a month without the Igbos simple.

I can also remember 1993 that 95% of left Lagos and what happened then

— Godson Enwerem (@coolgson) March 2, 2019