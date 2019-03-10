Please pray for me, I am feeling disconnected – Justin Bieber begs fans

Singer Justin Bieber has asked that his fans pray for him as he has been feeling pretty disconnected and weird lately.
Sharing a photo of himself with Kanye West on Instagram, the Canadian singer wrote;
‘just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.
I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks. The most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on’.