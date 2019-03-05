Please stop calling my store line to toast me – Damilola Adegbite issues warning to male fans

Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has taken to Instagram to warn male fans to desist from calling her store just to toast her.

According to the mom of one, her employees keep getting prank calls from men who merely call just to ask her out.

Issuing a warning on her page, Dami, warned against this adding that she isn’t even the one who picks he calls at te store.

She shared a post and wrote alongside

One did not even ask if it was me he was talking to first. He just started dropping lyrics for the poor girl. 😩😂

I am begging please. Thank you 😩

