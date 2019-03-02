Politics, Trending

”Power Is Sweet” – Ben Murray Bruce

It is no longer news that the Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency in the Upper chambers of the National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, did not contest the last National Assembly elections. It is in this regard that the controversial senator took to his twitter handle to react.

He revealed that the reason he didn’t contest the election was that he had to honour a zoning agreement in his zone already.

His tweet:

