Premier League: Weekend Sports Recap.

Premier League:

Manchester City remains at the top of the table after a struggled lone goal win from away against Bournemouth City.

The North London Derby Ended in a draw, with both sides seeing the net just once. Goals came from Aaron Ramsey and Harry Kane. Hugo Lloris denied Aubemeyang a goal from penalty spot.

Manchester United came from a 0-1 down to win 3-2 in the 89th Minute with a brace from in-form striker Romelu Lukaku.

Burnley conceded three goals against in their home against Crystal Palace, conceding their first loss since January. Chelsea won from away against coach-less Fulham. Wolves won their match against Cardiff at 2-0 same as West ham United.

The Meryside Derby ended in a disappointing goalless draw, both sides refusing to see the back of the net.