Sports

Premier League: Weekend Sports Recap.

De Gea

Premier League:

Manchester City remains at the top of the table after a struggled lone goal win from away against Bournemouth City.

The North London Derby Ended in a draw, with both sides seeing the net just once. Goals came from Aaron Ramsey and Harry Kane. Hugo Lloris denied Aubemeyang a goal from penalty spot.

Manchester United came from a 0-1 down to win 3-2 in the 89th Minute with a brace from in-form striker Romelu Lukaku.

Burnley conceded three goals against in their home against Crystal Palace, conceding their first loss since January. Chelsea won from away against coach-less Fulham. Wolves won their match against Cardiff at 2-0 same as West ham United.

The Meryside Derby ended in a disappointing goalless draw, both sides refusing to see the back of the net.

 

Tags

Barclays Premier Leaguefulham vs chelseatottenham vs arsenalwatford vs leicester

You may also like

Solskjaer would struggle if given Man United full-time job – Jose Mourinho

Andreas Pereira and Romelu Lukaku strikes as Manchester United beat Southampton

Messi Voted Greatest Sportsman Ever

”If only Higuain was a couple of years younger it would be an exciting future” Chelsea Fans Say As They Move To Within 4th Spot

CocaCola Partners With Premier League As Official Soft Drink [PHOTOS]

Barcelona Plunged Real Madrid Into 15 Years Personal Worst Record

Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey Shines, Aubemayang Misses Penalty in North London Derby

Sports News Today

Super Falcons Deliver On Promise Made To Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *