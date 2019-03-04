Metro News, News, News Feed, Trending

Protest In Ikosi-Isheri Local Government- “No Light, No Vote”!

The People of Ikosi-Isheri Local Government have decided to take their lament to streets to bring the Government to their aid over the very bad state of electricity supply.

At about 1.03pm  today, the people rang the bells and took their protest to the local government building. One of our reporters there, interviewed the residents.

Speaking with a resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said, ” there has been no light for Six months, when they brought the light they brought very high bills and expect us to pay”.

” This is wickedness how do they expect us to pay such high bills, and pay them in time”. he stated further.

Another woman who simply identified herself as Iya Caleb said that the Ikeja Distribution Company brought the bills on Monday and expected them to pay on Wednesday of that same week. She said, ” these people are wicked, they brought the bills on Monday last week and came to cut our supply on Wednesday, when we wouldn’t allow them, they took us to court and they did not appear”.

As at the time of report the Local Government Chairman, Mr Fatai Oyesanya was not present at the LCDA Building and could not be reached on mobile but workers available tried to contain the people.

 

