Aaron Ramsey Scored the First Goal for the Gunners keeping them ahead, while Regular Suspect Harry Kane responded with a controversial penalty in the 70th minute.

Hugo Lloris Denied Aubemeyang to give gunners the lead after tipping out his penalty.

Today the fans are asking why Aaron Ramsey is been let go on a Free transfer to Juventus next Season. He kept very good composure throughout the game and maintained midfield possession.