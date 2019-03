Just about 5 months ago, rapper Future welcomed his Fifth(5) baby with Bow Wow’s Baby Mama and ex-girlfriend, Joie Chavis.

The Rapper confirmed that he is expecting his 6th child with Haitian model, Eliza Reign. He has a son with singer Ciara and four other women

Gossip In The City is reporting that Future finally contacted her and stated that he’s ready to do what has to do when the child is born.