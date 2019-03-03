Read!!! Ex Minister’s reaction to people jumping into ‘ filthy, stinky’ gutter to celebrate Buhari’s victory

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain has criticised the mode of celebration, were people jump into gutters to celebrate victory.

The former minister said he would never understand why a culture and people will think it’s perfectly normal to jump into gutters because of celebrations.

A number of cases were seen, where young men mostly from the north jumped into gutters to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection.

According to Fani-Kayode, he can’t fathom why anyone would do that.

His words:

There is something fundamentally wrong with a culture and people that encourages its youth to jump into and swim in a filthy, stinking, maladrious, shit-filled gutter to celebrate Buhari’s declaration of victory by INEC. I cannot fathom what makes these people behave in this way.