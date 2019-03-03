READ!!! Osinbajo’s testimony on helicopter crash at RCCG

Nigeria’ vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in a recent testimony, has revealed how he was saved by prayers from Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The VP, gave the testimony this during the 35th anniversary of Holy Ghost Service, on Saturday, at the redemption camp – A week after winning his reelection bid with President Muhanmadu Buhari.

Osinbajo said he received prayers from Adeboye, just hours before the helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State, that he survived alongside 11 other persons on February 2.

His words: “I am Yemi Osinbajo, Pastor in charge of Lagos Province 48 of RCCG.”

“I thank God for the salvation of my soul.

“Two testimonies: The first is that on February 2nd, I came late for the Holy Ghost Service. After the service, I went to see Daddy in his office and he said he wanted to pray for me. My wife, Dolly, and I knelt down as he prayed, ‘Father, I want you to give special protection to your son.’

“He prayed that three times and stopped. Then he prayed it again.”

“I was getting worried about why he had to pray that way. But anyway, later that day the helicopter I was travelling in crashed in Kabba. All 12 of us in the helicopter survived without a scratch. I want to bless the name of the Lord for that.”

“My second testimony is that on February 23, I was re-elected with President Buhari, for a second term as Vice President and I want to praise the Lord. Praise Jesus. Who did it?”

And the congregation shouted ‘Jesus’.