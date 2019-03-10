Read!!! Tiwa Savage’s emotional address to women who hate on her

A tweet by a Twitter user may have struck some chords in Tiwa Savage’s nerve and sparked a hive of reactions from the easy going singer.

This may be the tweet that got to Tiwa:

I’m a nobody o https://t.co/NmGIh11c5W — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) March 10, 2019

Tiwa has been on Twitter this Sunday morning, lamenting why women are not respected or valued in this part of the world.

She also went ahead to address women who try to undermine her achievements rather than be inspired by them. According to her, she doesn’t wish them what they do to her but know that someday they will realise they were wrong.

She wrote:

For all the women trying to undermine my achievements I don’t pray the same for you. One day you will realize it should inspire you and not make you hate.

Kai women are not respected or valued in this country at all — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) March 10, 2019