A Nigerian lady has taken to Instagram to call former Mavin artiste Reekado Banks out.

According to the young woman, she dated Reekado way before he hit the limelight and he swindled her and has refused to pay back.

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram Nigerian lady calls out #ReekadoBanks for allegedly dumping her. [Swipe] A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Mar 6, 2019 at 9:54am PST

