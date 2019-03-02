Relationship Advise: ”The Only Thing That Would Keep A Man” – Nadia Buari

A Relationship they say is full ups and downs as it basically involves two people from different background, at times different ethnic group, different upbringing e.t.c, coming together to achieve a common goal ”marriage”. In most cases, problems set in when the other party’s expectations are not met.
Ladies in most cases try as much as they can to hold on even when the crack in the relationship is so visible. Some resort to trying so hard to have a baby thinking that this would relax the tension in the union.
Well, if you are in of these situations then you just might need what Ghanian actress, Nadia Buari, said to her friend who according to the actress is considering having a baby for her partner despite cracks in their relationship.
She said:
View this post on Instagram
..so I just got off the fon with a childhood friend of mine who’s having relationship issues and feels her last resort is to get off the pills and have a baby for him. In her naïve mind, that will certainly hold him down. Well..I ain’t no counselor, neither I’m i clairvoyant, but I do know this however, that, a baby WON’T keep a man, being beautiful WON’T keep a man, sex WON’T keep a man, Heck, being a good woman, BARELY keeps a man. The only thing that’ll keep a man, is A MAN THAT WANTS TO BE KEPT! #Periodt!