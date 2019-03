Instagram big boy Hushpuppi is putting many of his haters at peace with his recent post.

Recall Hushpuppi ha many talking following the acquisition of two luxury cars barely weeks apart, causing many to say he is lying and asking that he produces the receipts for the cars.



The socialite has now replied many saying he will post the receipts tomorrow. He made this known via a video on his Instastories.

Watch below;

sh