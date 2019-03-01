Revealed!!! Bobrisky officially Nigeria’s first transgender



Popular cross dresser, Bobrisky may have finally taken the bull by the horn and undergone surgery to finally be a ‘real’ woman.

This is after the controversial skin bleaching expert, hailed himself as Nigeria’s first ever transgender.

Sharing a photo of himself via Instagram in Friday morning, the cross dresser reeled out some things about him, you may not have known before.

He wrote:

Who is Bobrisky?

She’s a goddess with a soft heart, she snatch the men of her choice so far he has money.

She f*ckk your man, clean mouth and also pretend not to know him in public.

Politicians spend on her like never before

She beautiful

Nigeria’s first trans

She’s classy

No one compete with her and win

She is Tonto Dikeh’s bestie

She’s rich

She’s an entertainer

She’s put a smile on peoples face. Haters kiss my a**