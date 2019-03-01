Entertainment

Revealed!!! Bobrisky officially Nigeria’s first transgender


Popular cross dresser, Bobrisky may have finally taken the bull by the horn and undergone surgery to finally be a ‘real’ woman.

This is after the controversial skin bleaching expert, hailed himself as Nigeria’s first ever transgender.

Sharing a photo of himself via Instagram in Friday morning, the cross dresser reeled out some things about him, you may not have known before.
He wrote:

Who is Bobrisky?

She’s a goddess with a soft heart, she snatch the men of her choice  so far he has money.

She f*ckk your man, clean mouth and also pretend not to know him in public.

Politicians spend on her like never before

She beautiful

Nigeria’s first trans

She’s classy

No one compete with her and win

She is Tonto Dikeh’s bestie

She’s rich

She’s an entertainer

She’s put a smile on peoples face. Haters kiss my a**

 

 

 

 

 

 

You may also like

I did not infect Toke Makinwa with STD – Anita Solomon, Maje Ayida’s babymama tells Lagos court

Oh Wow! Toyin Lawani releases godlike images as she turns 37 [See Photos]

I hope she is stopped before she murders someone – Nigerian singer Timi Blaze drags RCCG pastor

See the stunning dress Tonto Dikeh said she bought for less than N1500

This shocking name Bobrisky just called himself is causing people to argue online

luke perry

Actor Luke Perry In The Hospital

I died and saw my mother in heaven – Eniola Badmus reveals

Actress Lola Alao finally wins custody of late Aisha Abimbola’s kids

MUST READ: Lady narrates how man who begged her for N100 airtime is set to be her husband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *