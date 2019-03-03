Revealed! Obiano supported Buhari

Governor of Anambra State, Willie has disclosed that he supported the re-election of President Muhammad Buhari.

In his statement made available by his chief press secretary, James Eze, Obiano disclosed that he did not see how President Buhari would have lost against Atiku.

He, however, advised against any “excessively emotive opposition” that would rub Ndigbo the wrong way for the umpteenth time.

He said he warned Ndigbo that history must not repeat itself again but many could not understand “but foresight is a gift that is not available to everyone”.

“And now that the chickens have come home to roost, it has become clear to Governor Obiano that foresight comes at a price,” he said.

Foresight is a lonely path to tread. It breeds unexpected resentment and hate. Having foresight could turn you into a sudden object of anger and unwise attacks. But on the long run, it never leaves you without the enduring sheen of grace and glory. And that happens only when the people finally wake up to smell the coffee. Sadly, in the case of many farsighted leaders, this happens after they are out of office or after they are gone!”

The statement also touched on the perceived sense of betrayal some Ndigbo brothers would feel but he urged them to have foresight and take the unpopular way.