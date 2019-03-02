Revealed!!! The Real Reason EFCC Arrested Atiku’s Son-In-law

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has arrested Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi, the son in law of Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, at his Maitama residence today, March 2nd.

Reacting to the arrest, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku, said his son-in-law was arrested in order to pressure him into congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari over the just concluded Presidential elections.

He, however, maintained that under no circumstance will he relinquish in his attempt to get the mandate Nigerians gave him during the just-concluded elections.