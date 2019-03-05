Revealed: Why Oshiomole Suspended Rochas

The Presidential Support Committee(Southeast Zone) has accused the All Progressive Congress{APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, of suspending Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, from the party so as to deny the Igbo presidency in 2023.
The committee, however, issued a 48 hours ultimatum to the National Working Committee of the party to reverse the suspension or face legal action.
According to the committee:
The whole plan was an orchestrated agenda to deny the Igbo presidency in 2023, knowing that Okorocha is one of the major contenders. The committee said: “Okorocha’s suspension came to us as a rude shock. There is no way a cabal can suspend a major financier of the party.
“We give the NWC and the national chairman 48 hours to reverse the suspension without delay else, we will resort to legal and mass action against the leadership of APC.
“The suspension is aimed at disorganising Igbo ahead of 2023. Oshiomhole cannot wake up and suspend a major financier of the party. We plead with Buhari not to allow some few individuals to rubbish his friends because we know that Okorocha is a good friend of the president.