Revealed: Why Oshiomole Suspended Rochas

The Presidential Support Committee(Southeast Zone) has accused the All Progressive Congress{APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, of suspending Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, from the party so as to deny the Igbo presidency in 2023.

The committee, however, issued a 48 hours ultimatum to the National Working Committee of the party to reverse the suspension or face legal action.

According to the committee: