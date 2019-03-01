Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Revealed!!!One reason why Atiku may never win Buhari in court

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has threatened to go to court, to contest the outcome of the February 23rd, elections.

Atiku,who has described the outcome of the presidential election as the worst in the history of the country, gave some reasons why he believes his mandate was stolen by the incumbent president.

According to Atiku, one of his main reasons being the high turnout of voters in states ravaged by insecurity. Atiku queried why election winner, President Muhammadu Buhari will score high votes in states like Yobe and Borno, were security challenge is the order of the day, than in states like Lagos and Kano, which enjoy relative peace.

 

Meanwhile, prior to the election, the former vice president had taken to Twitter on February 6th, to thank Borno people for coming out an masse for his campaign in his state, despite security challenge.

Nigerians are wondering, why Atiku thinks Borno people can beat security challenges to attend campaign rallies but can’t do so, to vote on election day.

You may also like

2019 Presidential Election: See The List Of Things Atiku Wants From Buhari

Victory is too sweet!!! Aisha Buhari dancing in new video, will leave you asking for more

“Announce Winners of Next Week Today” – Reno Omokri Tells INEC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st March

Former Air Chief Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment

Mercy Aigbe’s new photo will most likely leave you feeling refreshed

“These Youths Sold Their Votes” – Reno Omokri [Watch Video]

Revealed!!! How Amaechi used the army to rig elections in Rivers – Wike

Nigerians Roast Oshiomole For Saying Atiku Is Not Destined To Be Nigeria’s President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *