#RiversDecides#: Residents Decry Presence Of Heavy Military Personnel In The State

Rivers state residents have taken to their Twitter handle to show their displeasure at the sight of heavily armed men of the Nigerian Army moving around the state as the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election kick starts.

Speaking through a hashtag #ArmyLetRiversPeopleecide#, they said the election in the state should not be militarized and have as such called on the Federal Government to withdraw the Personel from the state.

