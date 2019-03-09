RiversDecides#: Residents Decry Presence Of Heavy Military Personnel In The State

Rivers state residents have taken to their Twitter handle to show their displeasure at the sight of heavily armed men of the Nigerian Army moving around the state as the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election kick starts.

Speaking through a hashtag #ArmyLetRiversPeopleecide#, they said the election in the state should not be militarized and have as such called on the Federal Government to withdraw the Personel from the state.

Reactions:

The election in Rivers State must not be militarized.#ArmyLetRiversPeopleDecide — A D A (@IamAdaSylvia) March 8, 2019

The kind of military presence i jx saw now in my area… I no dey do again oo… Lemme jeje goan chill in my house! I cannot comman kill myself naww😁😁 #ElectionNotWar #ArmyLetRiversPeopleDecide pic.twitter.com/9LddyPircD — King_Ene 👑 🇳🇬 (@eneowaji) March 9, 2019

Has Boko Haram or Herdmen invaded Rivers ni? Even Borno, Zamfara etc are yet to have the presence of troops like this. We refuse to major on the minor.#ArmyLetRiversPeopleDecide — Alex Adegboye (@lexicon100) March 9, 2019