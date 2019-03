Governor of Rivers State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nyesom Wike is trailing his challenger Biokpambo Awara of the Action Allied Congress after the announcement of two local governments.

Ikwerre LGA Guber result as declared by the Collation Officer; AAC polled 96,663 votes to defeat PDP 7,554 votes.

While in Oyigbo LGA Rivers State Governorship results as declared by Dr. Goodhope Igwe (Oyigbo LGA collation officer) AAC polled 32,026 votes to defeat PDP that polled 8,652 votes.