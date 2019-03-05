Entertainment, Sports

Roman Reigns Returns To The Ring On Sunday
Four months after revealing leukemia battle, Roman Reigns return to the ring at Fastlane on Sunday. The Shield reform for a six-man tag-team match.

Last week, Reigns confirmed he is in remission after undergoing treatment for leukemia for the past four months.

Last night he revealed he will be making his in-ring return at Fastlane, live on Sky Sports Box Office at 11pm on Sunday, alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

This is good news for WWE!

