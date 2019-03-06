Sean Tizzle, Burna Boy and Wizkid fans clash

Sean Tizzle may have been absent a little too from the entertainment scene, but he definitely hasn’t lost the affection of music lovers.

Leaving the stage quite too long for the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, Phyno to dominate – may have dampened his shine a little bit, but dude still has the respect, love and loyalty of those his music has touched.

There is a hot debate currently going on, on Twitter, as music lovers are all over themselves trying to establish Sean Tizzle’s dominance over other artistes – We thought you might want to see.

The ones that can’t understand why he suddenly went AWOL

No matter how you analyze it, no one truly knows how Sean Tizzle moved from A-list to upcoming again. I have tried to have a conversation about it with him, also talked to D'tunes. Nobody knows what happened! It's one of the strangest cases of the Nigerian music industry. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) March 6, 2019

I'm not going to compare Sean Tizzle to Burna boy because Burna is different gravy right now. And wizkid ran this game for a long time with Davido being his closest challenger so I won't compare him to them. I'm just saying Sean Tizzle should be bigger than he is currently — Look-Gooding-Guy (@IAmMooree) March 6, 2019

The ones that believe Sean Tizzle is truly good

Sean Tizzle is a living Legend! Take it or leave it! — Money (@_softthug) March 6, 2019

How can you call Sean tizzle a one hit wonder…. Mans has a whole Album dat won d album of the year Beating d likes Of Olamide wizkid Reminisce Phyno album.. Put sum respek on his name… — ifeoluwa (@Tiwatopee77) March 6, 2019

True that there was a Glitch in Sean Tizzle's Career at some point, but he never slacked in talent one bit.

I'm glad all of us suddenly woke up from our slumber to appreciate him👌 — Mac Nels PR (@Macnels_PR) March 6, 2019

I mean Sean Tizzle has 5 solid singles from the past year till date :

Wasted

Pempe

Kpro kpro

Belinda

Best For You

Safe to say he doesn’t have a bad song — Habib Lateef O. (@SireHabbiibb) March 6, 2019

If you didn't jam Sean Tizzle at any point in your life, you have a big problem pic.twitter.com/WCCd6LYxA6 — Bosunthepluggg (@bosunthepluggg) March 6, 2019

This is my first time i will see people choosing an artist over Burna boy on twitter😂😂even Davido & wizkid can’t.

This means Sean tizzle is good no dobt.

But to me it’s like Sean tizzle is Lazy.

But he’s good💯 — 9ja Street Lambassador (@updateboyz_) March 6, 2019

Sean Tizzle deserve winning best artist each year in each year out ,take it or leave it — olujustinonuobia (@olujustin1) March 6, 2019

The ones that believe its an insult to compare to Burna Boy

So burna boy and Sean Tizzle is an argument now 😩😩 how much Sean Tizzle pay una — PROUD LONER! #RG (@st_tobit) March 6, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂they said Sean tizzle is better than Burna boy😂😂😂😂kuku kill me! — Shaka_1Milli (@Gyf_ted) March 6, 2019

Sean tizzle is mad talented… Nigga's good AF… But stop it… Don't compare him to Burna boy… Stop that insult — nonpsyche (@chiswagson) March 6, 2019