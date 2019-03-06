Entertainment, Trending

Sean Tizzle, Burna Boy and Wizkid fans clash

Sean Tizzle may have been absent a little too from the entertainment scene, but he definitely hasn’t lost the affection of music lovers.

Leaving the stage quite too long for the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, Phyno to dominate – may have dampened his shine a little bit, but dude still has the respect, love and loyalty of those his music has touched.

There is a hot debate currently going on, on Twitter, as music lovers are all over themselves trying to establish Sean Tizzle’s dominance over other artistes – We thought you might want to see.
The ones that can’t understand why he suddenly went AWOL

The ones that believe Sean Tizzle is truly good

 

The ones that believe its an insult to compare to Burna Boy

 

 

You may also like

Move over #endsars, Nigerians roast Segalinks for supporting Atiku’s Gofundme account

Meet the man who invented the ‘O to ge’ movement that swept away Saraki’s dynasty

Nigerians reveal reasons why they voted for President Buhari [See pictures]

Just in: Election tribunal rejects Atiku’s petition

AY, Princess Shyngle, Dammy Krane, others turn up for Toyin Lawani’s birthday bash (Photos)

Actress Seyi Edun finally reacts to reports she introduced Bukola Adeeyo to her baby daddy

Actor Patrick Doyle finally opens up about his crashed marriage to actress Ireti Doyle

Your opinions do not pay my bills – Mercy Aigbe

Why I fed my nephew with my breast milk -Iyabo Ojo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *