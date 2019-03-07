Local News, Politics, Trending

See drama as Fayose, Fayemi embrace each other in public

The Governor of Ekiti State, kayode Fayemi and the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose engaged in a warm embrace at an event in honour of legal luminary, Afe Babalola. (SAN)

Fayemi and Fayose were present at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, where Afe Babalola was presented with the 2018 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

Fayemi took a swipe at Fayose when he was addressing the audience, he said;

i am immensely proud that baba (Afe Babalola) is from Ekiti.

You have restored our values for us. With you around, at least no one can accuse us of being the state of stomach infrastructure.

They will definitely regard us as the fountain of knowledge.

Despite the criticism, Fayose hugged Fayemi when the latter was going back to his seat and this led to a round of applause and laughter in the hall.

