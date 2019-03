American Business Magazine, Forbes, has released a list of richest black people on earth with Nigerian business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, topping the list with $10.9 billion fortune. Oil and Telecommunication mogul, Mike Adenuga, came second on the list with an estimated wealth of $9.1 billion.

Nigerian oil mogul and fashionista, Folorunsho Alakija, also made the list with $1.1 billion earning.