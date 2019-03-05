Local News, Politics

See how Nigeria became the Largest Producer of rice in Africa

Nigeria has overtaken Egypt as the largest rice producer in Africa, Director-General, Africa Rice Center, Benin Republic, Dr. Harold Roy-Macauley has said.

According to Roy-Macauley, Nigeria now produces 4 million tonnes a year to overtake Egypt.

Egypt was producing 4.3 million tonnes annually but production has reduced by almost 40 percent this year, this is due to the Egyptian government new policy of preserving water resources.

According to Roy-Macauley, Africa produces an average of 14.6 million tonnes of rough rice annually and plans are in place to increase output.

Tags

egyptnigeria

You may also like

Why PDP has resolved to petition the Unites Nations

Just In: EfCC Releases Atiku Son-In-Law, Picks Up Presidential Aspirant

Why And How We Would Reclaim Akpabio’s Mandate – Buhrari

“Go and defend your vote on Saturday” – Buhari advise

Nigerians React to PDP’s decision to go to court [see pictures]

Why Atiku’s son in-law was arrested – EFCC

Buhari Hosts Campaign Council To A Presidential Dinner(Photo)

Breaking!!! Why EFCC Arrested Atiku’s Son-In-Law

Nigerians React To Court termination Of charges against Alex Badeh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *