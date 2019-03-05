See how Nigeria became the Largest Producer of rice in Africa

Nigeria has overtaken Egypt as the largest rice producer in Africa, Director-General, Africa Rice Center, Benin Republic, Dr. Harold Roy-Macauley has said.

According to Roy-Macauley, Nigeria now produces 4 million tonnes a year to overtake Egypt.

Egypt was producing 4.3 million tonnes annually but production has reduced by almost 40 percent this year, this is due to the Egyptian government new policy of preserving water resources.

According to Roy-Macauley, Africa produces an average of 14.6 million tonnes of rough rice annually and plans are in place to increase output.