See list of women appointed by Presudent Buhari

President Muhammad Buhari has joined the rwst of the world to celebrate International womens day.

He said on twitter;

On this occasion of International Women’s Day 2019, I celebrate the women of Nigeria. Hand in hand with them, we will build the country of our dreams, where there will be equal opportunity for all

See list of women working in President Buhari’s cabinet as at 2019:

Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance

Aisha Abubakar, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development

Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

Marilyn Amobi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET)

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Sharon Ikeazor, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)

Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP)

Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank

Juliet Ibekaku, Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and the National Coordinator, Open Government Partnership (OGP)

Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Nigeria

Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/ CEO, SERVICOM.

Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

Azuka Obageli Azinge, Acting Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

Abike Dabiri, Chairperson and CEO, National Diaspora Commission

Jumoke Oduwole, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)

Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO)

Damilola Ogunbiyi, Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)

Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment

Fatima Waziri-Azi, Rule of Law Advisor, Office of the Vice President

Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

Amina Ado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Oil and Gas

Edirin Akemu, Coordinator, Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council

Lucy Omosefe-Ajayi, Executive Director, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board

Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC)

Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)

Rahimatu Aminu-Aliyu, Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN)

Kemi Nelson, Executive Director, Operations, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)