See pictures from the unveiling of N1.2bn Surveillance facility in Kaduna

Kaduna State Government achieved a landmark feat on Thursday, March 7, 2019, as it unveiled the completed surveillance and monitoring system of the Command and Control Centre of the Kaduna State aimed at combating the insecurity in the state.

Governor Nasir El-rufai led President Muhammad Buhari to commission the project. President Buhari commended the state for investing in technology and urged the state to cooperate more with the federal government to achieve greater results.

President Buhari also implored the Command to work closely with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and Ministry of Defence to safeguard civilians and military air traffic.

