Politics, Trending

See Reason Why Former Aide Thinks Osibanjo Will Be Sidelined

Former aide Reno Omokri has expressed concern that the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo will be sidelined in the government allegedly because President Buhari does not believe he is bringing anything to the table.

It should be recalled that during the last election, VP Yemi Osibanjo lost in his polling unit and this according to Reno Omokri is why Osibanjo will be relegated in the government.

Read his statement below;
Vice President

@ProfOsinbajo

lost his polling unit to the

@OfficialPDPNig.

He also lost his LGA (Eti Osa) to the PDP. In the eyes of

@MBuhari

and his cabal, Osinbajo brought little or nothing to the table. If they sidelined Osinbajo before, I wonder what they would do henceforth

Tags

buhariOsibanjoreno

You may also like

Nigerian Guy Mocks Beggars Because of Buhari [Watch Video]

BB Naija Finalist, Alex Unusual, Makes Strong Fashion Statement

See What Iyabo Ojo Rocked To Toyin Lawani’s Birthday(Photos)

Teenage Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels, Serves ”Hot Stew” In A Rare Photo

”Power Is Sweet” – Ben Murray Bruce

What Omoyele Sowore Said After Police Released Deji Adeyanju Is A Must Read

”what Deji was eating in Kano cell that he is so chubby than when he went in?” – Nigerians Say As They React To News That The Activist Has Been Released

Breaking!!! See Why Court Stops INEC from issuing certificate of return to Akpabio’s opponent

Social media rejoices, as Adeyanju finally comes home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *