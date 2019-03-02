See Reason Why Former Aide Thinks Osibanjo Will Be Sidelined

Former aide Reno Omokri has expressed concern that the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo will be sidelined in the government allegedly because President Buhari does not believe he is bringing anything to the table.

It should be recalled that during the last election, VP Yemi Osibanjo lost in his polling unit and this according to Reno Omokri is why Osibanjo will be relegated in the government.

Read his statement below;