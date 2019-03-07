A new report has confirmed the death of a billionaire diamond trader who passed on during a penis enlargement surgery at a posh Parisian clinic.

The man identified as Ehud Arye Laniado, 65, died while being operated upon by an unnamed plastic surgeon on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital.

According to Fox News, complications arose during surgery causing the Belgian-Israeli Ehud to suffer a heart attack after a substance was injected into his penis.

An old friend of the deceased said he, the deceased, “always focused on his appearance and how others perceived him.”

The friend added that the only time the deceased forgot how short he was, were timed he asked his accountant to read out his bank statement, which sometimes happens many times in a day.

Ehud according to reports, was the owner of the most expensive penthouse in Monaco which is worth about $39.4 million.

Ehud according to reports never went to a university. He began his career as a masseuse at the Hilton hotel in Tel Aviv.