See the most useless activity on earth

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri is known for his daily nuggets which he drops on Twitter, to the delight of his followers.

Omokri in his latest nugget says, it is absolutely useless to please haters as they can’t be pleased. He says that no matter what one doesn’t haters will definitely criticise, therefore the only thing that makes sense is to be yourself.

His words: The most useless activity on earth is trying to please your haters. If you dress well, they will say you are showing off. If you don’t dress well, they will laugh at you. No matter what you do, haters will criticise you. Since you know that, relax and be yourself! #RenosNuggets