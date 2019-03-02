Entertainment

See the most useless activity on earth

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri is known for his daily nuggets which he drops on Twitter, to the delight of his followers.

Omokri in his latest nugget says, it is absolutely useless to please haters as they can’t be pleased. He says that no matter what one doesn’t haters will definitely criticise, therefore the only thing that makes sense is to be yourself.

His words: The most useless activity on earth is trying to please your haters. If you dress well, they will say you are showing off. If you don’t dress well, they will laugh at you. No matter what you do, haters will criticise you. Since you know that, relax and be yourself! #RenosNuggets

You may also like

Just days after being mocked, God shows up for Uriel, ex bbnaija housemate

Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro is critically ill (video)

Oh no! You won’t believe why the loved up photo of a Nigerian coupe is trending online

You are broke stop wasting money on birthday – Bobrisky throws major shade

BB Naija Finalist, Alex Unusual, Makes Strong Fashion Statement

See What Iyabo Ojo Rocked To Toyin Lawani’s Birthday(Photos)

Teenage Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels, Serves ”Hot Stew” In A Rare Photo

”I Am The Most Romantic Actor In Nollywood, Any Popular Actress Who Hasn’t Kissed Me Is Missing” – Do You Believe This Nollywood Actor???

Revealed!!! Bobrisky officially Nigeria’s first transgender

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *