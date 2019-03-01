Entertainment

See the stunning dress Tonto Dikeh said she bought for less than N1500

Actress and mom of one Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her IG page to share a stunning image of herself donning a figure-hugging dress she claims is super cheap.

According to Tonto, she bought the dress for less than N100 and revealed the lesson she learnt years ago that has kept her from being broke.

In her wrds;

4/5 years ago I would never have blinked at a dress that cost nothing because I had the mentality that if it was cheap it wasn’t for me(I mean who the heavens did I think I was? No wonder I got broke quick all the time?? No wonder I had no plan and could execute no plan cos of my reckless spending))
BOTTOMLINE I BOUGHT THIS DRESS FOR 1,500naria and was given 44naria change!!
#THERE ARE CERTAIN THINGS THAT ONLY MATURITY AND EXPERIENCE CAN TEACH YOU!!

