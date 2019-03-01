See the stunt comedian Broda Shaggi pulled that is causing problems for a soon-to-be bride

An expensive joke pulled by IG comedian Broda Shaggi may have just caused a young lady her relationship.
a video surfaced online last night, showing the comedian fake proposing to a lady. The stunt according to the lady is now causing issues in her own true relationship.
See just how bad his joke is, Shaggi, has apologised and taken down the video.
In his words;
Alright, good morning to everyone reading this, please and please to all bloggers carrying this video saying I Proposed to the lady, its all a joke o.
This happened Like 3 months back in Abuja and she wasn’t the only girl we played the trick on. Please na joke o, i didn’t wanna post anything about this but just had to cos the girl posted that HER fiance is having a problem with the video. Please Sir i never met your girl before this video please. I dint have her contact and neither have i seen her since the day this happened.
Please guys i am sorry if this has caused any issue in your relationship. I AM SORRY but clearly i expected everyone to know this is all a joke from the video but i guess everybody sees things differently so on behalf of me and my Good friend @nedu_wazobiafm that posted the video, we Say we are very sorry to the family. @mz_verah I AM SORRY, TAINK YOU