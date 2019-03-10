Entertainment, Trending

See Tiwa Savage’s response to Twitter user who chose food over her

A Twitter user with the handle @Marshabaker has stirred an unexpected response from Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage after a tweet, which intentionally or unintentionally spited the singer.

Another Twitter handle @jasonrogue had asked his followers via a tweet to choose between a tray of food and spending 10mins with songstress, Tiwa Savage.

He tweeted:

However one of his followers, chose the food tray over Tiwa, saying “who’s Tiwa Savage”

Tiwa saw the reply and her response was very unexpected.

See Tiwa’s response

 

