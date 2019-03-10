See Tiwa Savage’s response to Twitter user who chose food over her

A Twitter user with the handle @Marshabaker has stirred an unexpected response from Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage after a tweet, which intentionally or unintentionally spited the singer.

Another Twitter handle @jasonrogue had asked his followers via a tweet to choose between a tray of food and spending 10mins with songstress, Tiwa Savage.

CHOOSE ONE!! Ten minutes hanging out with Tiwa Savage, or that tray of food? Your answer?

However one of his followers, chose the food tray over Tiwa, saying “who’s Tiwa Savage”

Tiwa saw the reply and her response was very unexpected.

