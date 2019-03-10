Entertainment

See what Tonto Dikeh did after she caught her son doing this (Photos)

Nolywood actress and um of one Tonto Dikeh has shared very funny photos of her son King Andre after he spilled his baby powder all over the floor and on himself.

Tonto revealed that at first upon seeing the mess he caused, she reprimanded him before joining in on the fun.

Sharing the photos, she wrote;

Kids will away be kids!!!
I use to see pictures like this in the past and say to my self any kid messes my home like this will get a whoop!!
MY SON, @kingandre_dikeh ,MY WORLD, DID IT AND ALL I COULD DO WAS JOIN IN!! ALTHOUGH I DID A LIGHT SCOLDING BECAUSE I AM GROOMING A MAN TO BE…
ME Too embarrassed to post mines lol
#KINGANDREDIKEH #KINGY#WELCOMETO3YEARSOLD #MALECHILD#MAMADEPAPA

