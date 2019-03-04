Entertainment

See why actress Monalisa Chinda may be arrested very soon

Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda Coker may be arrested very soon.
According to reports, a bench warrant for her has been issued by a Lagos High Court in Igbosere. The actress is said to have evaded tax payment for 6-years now.
Justice Adedayo Akintoye, gave the order after an application was filed by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, alleging that the actress Monalisa Chinda had on countless occasions failed to honour court summons.

The mom of one is now facing a two-count charge due to her failure to file her annual tax returns as well as pay income tax for her company, Monalisa Code Productions for 6-years now.

According to the persecuting counsel, Y. A. Pitan Monalisa Chinda Coker had failed to appear in court since 2017, when the charge was first filed against her.

