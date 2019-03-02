Meet the man, who said he delivered Ogun for Buhari

Abdulkabir Akinlade, the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for Ogun State, whom Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade, whom Governor Ibikunle Amosun is supporting to succeed him, has said he will win.

He made this known, in a recent interview with Vanguard newspaper, saying there’s no difference between his party, APM and the ruling party.

Akinlade, who left the party the All Progressives Congress (APC), after he said he suffered injustice during the governorship election primaries in the state, said that they worked for President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the state.

His words: APM and APC, we are one; we didn’t import anybody from outside Ogun. The same people in APM today voted for me during the APC primary and when that injustice happened, they said “let us look for another party to achieve victory”. We agreed that Mr. President has to win; we want the projects he started to be completed. Yes, some of our candidates may have won or lost in their various constituencies and that is because 2-3 days to the presidential election, we had to come out openly to campaign for Mr. President.

I personally came out to campaign openly for Mr. President, telling our people to vote APC in that election and thank God he won. Governor Ibikunle Amosun had told us that if we come out openly for Mr. President to win, they in return will come out openly for us and make sure they deliver APM on March 9 and, true to his words, when he came back from Abuja, we had some meetings; I have met some of his lieutenants and we have signed an understanding that he is going to come out openly regardless of what the APC might do to him. It is painful that we lost some constituencies but when we compare what we lost with what we stand to gain, I think it is strategic for us. Everybody is ready; everybody is charged; Ogun West is ready; Ogun Central is ready; I am also confident about Ogun East.

The figures are there to show. So this election is going to be a landslide victory for us by God’s grace. I have pleaded with the President and all I pray for is that my votes should count and be protected, and that has to do with the electoral umpire and security agencies. We are restarting our campaign; we will campaign as we have never campaigned before; we are going to reach out to everybody.