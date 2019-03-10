Serena ‘flogs’ Azarenka to reach Indian Wells 3rd round

The two raised the temperature on a cold, windy night in the California desert, trading shots from every corner of the court before Williams wrapped things up after two hours and 17 minutes

She finished it off in style, with a pair of unreturnable serves. “It was really good for me to kind of fight through that, because literally I had to fight for every point,” Williams said.

The display worthy of a final came in the second round thanks to Azarenka’s current ranking of 48th in the world — and the bad luck of the draw.