Shocking!!! Army foils Plan to bomb election venues

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday, disclosed that the Nigerian Army had discovered plans by some politicians to interrupt the forthcoming governorship and house of assembly elections by planting bombs at polling centres.

Buratai made this revelation known during a security meeting with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, Operational Commanders and Directors held at the AArmy Headquarters, Abuja. He also said that security threat assessment and analysis of the forthcoming elections revealed that politicians have put plans in place to use all available methods to disturb the peaceful conduct of the elections. He added that:

There are indications of their intent to take advantage of and to use the farmers/herders crisis, armed political thugs and ethnic militias to perpetrate acts of violence including bombings. Some of them also intend to infiltrate domestic staff of political opponents, employ mercenaries to carry out acts of assassinations, use the social media for smear campaigns, hate speeches and spread fake news in a bid to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections. We must not allow them to succeed. We shall not allow those who are determined to undermine our electoral process to succeed.

He emphasized the importance of the forthcoming elections citing the closeness of the people to the people vying for the positions as a reason for the election to be unpredictable. He charged the officers to become proactive during the election.